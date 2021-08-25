iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,281 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Silver Trust worth $13,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,695,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,885,000 after acquiring an additional 435,237 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,905,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,586,000 after acquiring an additional 782,971 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $72,640,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $61,226,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,302,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,878,949. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

