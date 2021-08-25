iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) is Abbrea Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 3.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abbrea Capital LLC owned 0.29% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $22,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.40. The company had a trading volume of 104,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,269. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $148.59 and a 52-week high of $206.62.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

