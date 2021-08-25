iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 4,952.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $266.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,899. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $188.81 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.87.

