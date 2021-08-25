iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 301.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. 4,142,208 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74.

