iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iStar were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iStar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iStar by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

STAR opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $26.46.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

