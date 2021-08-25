J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.37.

JSAIY stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.46. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.71.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

