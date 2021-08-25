Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.530-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.71.

JKHY stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.43. 2,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

