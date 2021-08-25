Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWH. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Camping World by 132.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after acquiring an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,742,000. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWH opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.99. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 3.34.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

