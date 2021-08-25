Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $980,000 Investment in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avista alerts:

AVA stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock worth $944,551. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avista

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.