Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,317 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 38.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in The Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Insiders sold 11,196 shares of company stock worth $1,974,891 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.91. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.