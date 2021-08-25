Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,804,000 after acquiring an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 44.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,358,000 after acquiring an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $66,319,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 21.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 32,833 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares in the company, valued at $30,741,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,533 shares of company stock valued at $8,706,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

DIOD opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.07. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.40 and a 12-month high of $94.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

