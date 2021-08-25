Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,283 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,283 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,698,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,971,000 after buying an additional 235,527 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SF opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

SF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

