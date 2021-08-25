Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Banner worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Banner by 131.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Banner in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

In other news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

