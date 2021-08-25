James K. Price Purchases 11,406 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director James K. Price bought 11,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $504,031.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $59.62.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,866.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 154,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 61,720 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 109.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.61.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

