Jason Gesing Sells 11,500 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $462,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

Get eXp World alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $2,050,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,518,000.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $999.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 182.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eXp World by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.