JCIC Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,748 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.1% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

NYSE CP traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.25. 148,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,995. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

