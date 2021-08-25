JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $742,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,118,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.93. 450,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $417.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.60.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total value of $86,736,232.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,512,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,408,895,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

