JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,425 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $291,000. United Bank lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 4.2% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 65,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 23.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

PFE stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,803,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,037,939. The stock has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

