Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tattooed Chef in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Tattooed Chef stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75. Tattooed Chef has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 7.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tattooed Chef by 19.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth $39,000. 11.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

