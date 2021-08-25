JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

JBLU stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.63.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,789 shares of company stock worth $113,983. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after buying an additional 1,760,210 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 107.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,152,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,336 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

