JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.29% of JFrog worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FROG. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 31.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 213.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

FROG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.63. 11,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,375. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

