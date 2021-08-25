JNBA Financial Advisors Has $151,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after buying an additional 44,213 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 152.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 130,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 78,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after acquiring an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. 1,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,850. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.