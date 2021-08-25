JNBA Financial Advisors Makes New $26,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OKTA stock traded up $13.23 on Wednesday, hitting $260.78. The stock had a trading volume of 48,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,461. The company has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.90. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $185.05 and a one year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $366,326.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $314,058.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,401 shares of company stock valued at $34,065,000 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OKTA. KeyCorp raised their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

