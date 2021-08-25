JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.4% in the second quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.54. 132,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,415,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a market cap of $476.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.