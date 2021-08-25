JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €36.00 Price Target

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.47% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.25 ($43.82).

ETR G1A opened at €38.49 ($45.28) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

