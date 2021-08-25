JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Price Target to C$21.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQN. CIBC raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$16.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.50.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$19.85 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of C$17.80 and a 1-year high of C$22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.