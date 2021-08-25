JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Increased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of BFT Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,321 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.72.

