Juggernaut Trading 77.2% Higher Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 77.2% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $52.11 million and $4.87 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00052660 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.08 or 0.00775605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00097555 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.