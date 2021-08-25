Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 342,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 271% from the average daily volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

TKAYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

