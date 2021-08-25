Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (GRUB) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $359,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter worth approximately $67,747,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

