K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

NYSE BEP traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $29.11 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

