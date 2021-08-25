K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 2,000 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $3,528,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,659,269.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 550,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,603,813 shares of company stock valued at $523,775,180 in the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Airbnb stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,926,184. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.08. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion and a PE ratio of -10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.