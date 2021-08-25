K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Decreases Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 89.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 31,390 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $99.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,173. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $143.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

