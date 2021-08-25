K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $912,000 Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 27.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 8.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 36.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 11.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total transaction of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 63,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $4,292,562.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 768,480 shares of company stock valued at $57,529,256 over the last three months.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDGR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

