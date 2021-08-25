K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New $828,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,537,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,024,000 after purchasing an additional 516,571 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,608,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,981,000 after purchasing an additional 240,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,248,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,426,000 after buying an additional 203,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Shares of SNPS traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.67. 1,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.80. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $325.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 338,142 shares of company stock valued at $105,648,052 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

