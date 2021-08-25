K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,853,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 361,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 60,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,276,262. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

