Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) will report sales of $777.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kansas City Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $789.90 million and the lowest is $766.06 million. Kansas City Southern posted sales of $659.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kansas City Southern.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KSU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

NYSE KSU traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $293.42. 554,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,233. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $1,891,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.4% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $2,270,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

