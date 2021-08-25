Katie Kihorany Jansen Sells 1,930 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 1,930 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $138,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katie Kihorany Jansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $3,475,000.00.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $90.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.25.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

