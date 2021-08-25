Kava (KAVA) Market Cap Reaches $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. One Kava coin can currently be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and approximately $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00103599 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.08 or 0.00284216 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00045634 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00016474 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.