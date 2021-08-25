Keebeck Alpha LP Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keebeck Alpha LP trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,977 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,374,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,406,000 after buying an additional 556,720 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,041,000 after buying an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,535,000 after buying an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,096,000 after buying an additional 826,612 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $162.21. 967,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.42. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.22 and a 52 week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

