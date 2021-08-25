Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,904,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,946. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

