Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 26,201 Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000. Keebeck Alpha LP owned about 0.07% of Raven Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RAVN. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 55,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 44,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $4,460,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $2,300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Raven Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 100,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raven Industries alerts:

RAVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVN traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.41. The company had a trading volume of 148,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Raven Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raven Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.