Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 43,437 W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,000. W. R. Grace & Co. comprises 1.0% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.07% of W. R. Grace & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GRA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $30,475,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.14.

NYSE GRA traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $38.70 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.38.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

