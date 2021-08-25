Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 22,116 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Keebeck Alpha LP decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,116 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF makes up about 1.2% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of RSX stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,362,091. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.85. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

