Keep Network Trading Up 12.3% This Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last seven days, Keep Network has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $238.80 million and approximately $40.88 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.82 or 0.00785748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101542 BTC.

About Keep Network

KEEP is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 575,028,268 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

