Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 83,332 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,578.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49.

On Thursday, June 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $5,420,811.65.

Kellogg stock opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 58.15%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

