Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 1st quarter worth $100,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.13. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 21.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

