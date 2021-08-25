Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RYLD. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares during the period.

Shares of RYLD opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.24.

