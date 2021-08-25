KeyCorp Comments on Avangrid, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avangrid in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s FY2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Avangrid alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

AGR opened at $53.82 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avangrid by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.