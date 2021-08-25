KeyCorp Weighs in on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

EAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.61.

NYSE:EAT opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brinker International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brinker International by 91,400.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 91,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 91,400 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Brinker International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.